e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 10, 2019

Indian football team heavily dependent on Sunil Chhetri: Bhaichung Bhutia

Bhutia said that the team’s defence has already showed a good account of itself in the last two World Cup qualifier matches and the onus is on the strikers to deliver against Bangladesh.

football Updated: Oct 10, 2019 18:12 IST
PTI
PTI
Kolkata
File image of India captain Sunil Chhetri.
File image of India captain Sunil Chhetri.(REUTERS)
         

Former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday said that the forward line of the current team is heavily dependent on Sunil Chhetri and the other players need to step up and score goals. Bhutia said that the team’s defence has already showed a good account of itself in the last two World Cup qualifier matches and the onus is on the strikers to deliver against Bangladesh on October 15 here.

“Our main concern has been defending and if they can maintain that it’s okay. Now this Bangladesh game is going to be a big test for the strikers. It’s not the defence but the forward line which will have to deliver,” Bhutia said

“I think against Qatar (in the drawn match), India defended well. We definitely require more goal-scoring strikers. We need to improve our striking zone as it’s only Sunil who’s able to score. If he’s not playing or does not score it becomes very, very difficult.”

The draw against Qatar in Doha in their last match gave India their first point in round two of the World Cup qualifiers after they had tasted a 1-2 defeat against Oman in their Group E opening clash in Guwahati.

India need to beat Bangladesh here to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round alive. Bangladesh are currently ranked 187th, 83 places below India.

“The way they have played the last two games, it should come easy for India and they should win it comfortably,” the former captain said.

He also spoke about India’s spirited display against Qatar, especially by the defensive unit led by goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who thwarted a barrage of attacks to come out on a clean slate.

“It’s been great and fantastic last two matches, one of the best that India have played. But it has to go on. You have set a standard now that has to be kept. The consistency and the performance the way they played the last two matches has to continue.

“Defensive, formation, discipline and keeping it tight were the biggest takeways. They played compact football. Gurpreet is one of the fantastic goalkeepers. I was in the committee of Arjuna Awards, I knew what Gurpreet has done,” he said on Gurpreet who was bestowed with the Arjuna Award recently.

Talking about centre back Sandesh Jhingan, Bhutia said, “He is one player who gives everything on the pitch. That’s been from day one when I first saw him as a 17-year-old boy at United Sikkim.”

The footballer-turned-Hamro Sikkim Party leader, who is contesting the Gangtok bye-elections on October 21, also said that the Indian team should play more often in Kolkata where the crowd normally turns up in large numbers.

“It’s the Mecca of Indian football and it’s nice and interesting to play at the Saltlake Stadium. I feel that India should play more often in Kolkata,” Bhutia said.

India last played in Kolkata on November 16, 2011 in a friendly match against Malaysia when they won 3-2 with Chhetri setting up the win with a brace.

The ticket sales are on a high with 34,000 already sold out for the match at Saltlake that last hosted a marquee game in the U-17 World Cup summit clash between England and Spain in October 2017.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s somehow taken eight years for Kolkata to host an India match. I’m sure the football fans in Kolkata will also enjoy,” Bhutia said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2019 18:12 IST

tags
top news
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Ex-Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Singh arrested by Delhi Police
Oct 10, 2019 18:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Rahul Gandhi had warned of bloodbath, not a bullet was fired: Shah on J&K
Oct 10, 2019 17:30 IST
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Chased by vigilantes, smugglers push cows out of truck; open fire: Cop
Oct 10, 2019 18:11 IST
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
I-T dept raids Karnataka ex-deputy CM, Congress says it’s ‘mala fide’
Oct 10, 2019 12:36 IST
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Ramiz Raja is butt of Twitter jokes after Pak vs SL match, Ashwin joins fun - Watch
Oct 10, 2019 17:23 IST
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition leaks again hours before the official launch
Oct 10, 2019 17:57 IST
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Kashmir opens for tourists two months after travel ban
Oct 10, 2019 11:02 IST
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Watch: Mamallapuram gears up for PM Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit
Oct 10, 2019 18:25 IST
trending topics
Reliance JioIndia vs South AfricaWar box office collectionOnePlus 7T ProHappy Birthday RekhaShamshera First lookRealme X2 ProGSTAmitabh BachchanNobel Prize
don't miss
latest news
India News
Football News