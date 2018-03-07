Live football score, ISL semi-final, FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC: PUN, BEN seek goals

FC Pune City take on Bengaluru FC in the first leg of their Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final encounter at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune today. Both sides are making their maiden appearance in the knockout stage of the ISL and will be keen to gain a scoreline advantage before the second leg. Bengaluru FC finished the group stages in first place whilst FC Pune City finished fourth, hence setting up this semi-final. Get live football score of FC Pune City vs Bengaluru FC, ISL semi-final, here.

8:38 PM IST: And yet again its Kuruniyan in the thick of things! This time he gets a shot away from a good position but skies it. These missed chances might just come back to haunt the home side later.

8:37 PM IST: And once again a good chance goes begging for the home side. Kuruniyan puts in a good cross but Marcelinho fails to connect with the delivery. Still 0-0.

8:35 PM IST: With 10 minutes left in the first half, Pune have looked the likelier to score. Bengaluru started slow but are now playing more fluidly.

8:31 PM IST: SAVE! Vishal Kaith does well to deflect Chhetri’s free-kick away from goal. The resulting corner also comes to nothing.

8:30 PM IST: Pune’s Gurtej Singh is booked and the away side have a free-kick in a dangerous position.

8:28 PM IST: And Bengaluru’s Dimas Delgado enters the referee’s book. Popovic once again gesturing animatedly on the touch-line. He should be careful to avoid another ban here.

8:27 PM IST: Bengaluru are slowly growing into the game now. One goal for them tonight would be a major boost heading into the next leg at home.

8:23 PM IST: Oh dear oh dear. Tempers are flaring here as Alfaro gives the referee an almighty earful. He needs to be careful.

8:20 PM IST: Chance for Pune goes begging. They work a training routine-styled free-kick but the shot goes well wide, something that will have relieved Gurpreet.

8:18 PM IST: The away side need to get the ball to Miku and Chhetri quicker. Their build-up play has seemed sluggish thus far.

8:14 PM IST: Bengaluru won a free-kick in a dangerous position but the delivery is poor and Pune easily clear. Must be said that the home side now look more comfortable in attack.

8:12 PM IST: And the first contentious decision of the night is here! Marcelinho is brought down on the edge of the box but nothing is given. Popovic was upset, and replays suggest he is well within his right to be unhappy.

8:10 PM IST: Pune are slowly but surely growing into the game now. They look comfortable in possession and are asking questions of Bengaluru’s defence.

8:05 PM IST: The away side have started the game on the front foot, unsurprisingly. Pune need to weather this initial storm.

8:00 PM IST: The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway at Pune!

7:55 PM IST: The teams are emerging from the tunnel now! This is a big moment for both sides, neither of whom have played in the ISL knock-outs until now.

7:45 PM IST: The standards of refereeing this season have been a source of contention for all teams. Perhaps that was what prompted Pune coach Ranko Popovic to demand ‘respect’ from officials in the semi-final clash.

7:40 PM IST: We are not too far away from kick-off now. Both sides will be eager to not fall behind in the first leg, which means tonight’s game could be a potentially cagey affair.

7:35 PM IST: Bengaluru FC shot-stopper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu currently has the Golden Glove armband. Will India’s first-choice goalkeeper be able to keep another clean-sheet tonight? The presence of Marcelinho might not make that an easy feat to achieve.

7:30 PM IST: The game will kick off very shortly. The last time these two sides clashed, the match ended 1-1. Should we see an encore of that result today, Bengaluru FC would certainly be happy.

7:15 PM IST: Unsurprisingly, both sides are going with strong starting XI’s for this game. Marcos Tebar and Marcelinho start for Pune, whilst the away side’s attack is being led by Miku and Sunil Chhetri.

7:10 PM IST: The first leg of the ISL final between these two sides is being held at Pune. Given that the league has reintroduced the away goal rule, Bengaluru would no doubt be eager to get a goal today.

7:00 PM IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first leg of the Indian Super League semi-final between FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC!

Bengaluru FC, who made their ISL debut this season having previously played in the I-League, have surprised everyone with how well they adapted to their new home. The two-time I-League champions haven’t missed a beat, dominating the group stages of the tournament and finishing first in the table. Buoyed by the presence of Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri and Spanish striker Miku, Bengaluru FC have been hard to stop this season and are widely considered to be title favourites.

In contrast, FC Pune City had a slow start to their Indian Super League 2017-18 season. They began their season with a 3-2 loss to Delhi Dynamos but gradually found their bearings. Led by the talismanic Marcelinho and with Marcos Tebar pulling the strings for them in midfield, Ranko Popovic’s side became a force to be reckoned with but will definitely start the semi-finals as underdogs.

Interestingly, the last time these two sides faced off in Pune, it was Albert Roca’s Bengaluru FC who ran out 3-1 winners thanks to a brace from Miku and a late strike from Sunil Chhetri. However, FC Pune City managed to hold Bengaluru to a 1-1 draw when they played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.