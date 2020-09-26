Injured from October 2019, Sandesh Jhingan lands big deal with ATK-MB

football

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 20:48 IST

Sandesh Jhingan joined ATK-Mohun Bagan on a deal that is likely to put him at par with Bengaluru FC’s Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as one of the most expensive Indian footballers in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Out of action since October 2019 when he had a knee injury while playing for India in a friendly against NorthEast United, Jhingan, 27, is expected to cost ATK-MB between Rs 1.7 to Rs 2 crore per season including salary and bonuses, according to a source in the league. Jhingan underwent surgery last November.

The deal was announced by the ISL champions on Saturday when their Indian players reached Goa to be quarantined ahead of pre-season preparation for ISL7. According to the source, ATK-MB had to beat interest from at least three franchises.

The media release didn’t mention the duration of the deal but it is likely to be longer than a season. From 2021-22, fielding seven Indians on the pitch will be mandatory and Jhingan should add experience to a defenders’ roster that has Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Tiri and Sumit Rathi as defenders. Having found no takers in Kolkata in 2011, Jhingan joined United Sikkim and was with Kerala Blasters from 2014 to now.

“I am delighted to have joined ATKMB. I had a detailed chat with the coach and the owners. I have a lot of friends already there in the team and I am looking forward to join them and start working together,” said Jhingan who won the Arjuna award this year and has played 36 times for India scoring four goals.