Lenny Rodrigues to continue with FC Goa for another two years

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:57 IST

Indian Super League franchise FC Goa on Thursday extended midfielder Lenny Rodrigues’s contract by two years. The deal will see Lenny remain with the club till the summer of 2022.

“This is just perfect for me. To play for the club I love and support,” said Lenny after putting pen to paper on the new deal. “The last two seasons have been amazing for me. We won the Super Cup and the ISL League Winners Shield. We all want to build on that. I am already excited for the next season. It’s a new chapter and we get to play in the AFC Champions League as well.”

Lenny returned to Goa in 2018, when he signed as a free agent after his contract with Bengaluru FC expired. Last season saw Lenny again being omnipresent in a campaign that saw the Gaurs finish at the top of the league standings.

“Lenny is an important cog in the wheel of FC Goa and is a player who adds a great deal of experience to the team. Lenny is a player with a winning mentality and will be an important sounding board for the younger players coming through in the dressing room,” Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

“On the pitch as well, he has been one of the best Indian midfielders and his numbers show his consistency. We’re pleased that Juan (Ferrando) will be able to count on Lenny’s experience and capabilities for the next season and beyond.”