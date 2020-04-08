e-paper
Leverkusen sign youth international keeper Grill to 2024

Leverkusen sign youth international keeper Grill to 2024

Grill, an under-21 international, will join from third division club Kaiserslautern in a rare transfer announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

football Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:14 IST

Reuters

Berlin

football Updated: Apr 08, 2020 19:14 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Berlin
Lennart Grill
Lennart Grill(Leverkusen)
         

Bayer Leverkusen have signed Germany youth keeper Lennart Grill from next season in a deal to 2024, the Bundesliga club said on Wednesday.

Grill, an under-21 international, will join from third division club Kaiserslautern in a rare transfer announcement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“We have won with Lennart Grill a highly gifted and interesting goalkeeper,” Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes said in a statement. It is a transfer with lots of potential.”

Leverkusen are in fifth place in the Bundesliga with play having been suspended since mid-March due to the virus. The German League has said games are suspended at least until April 30.

Football News