Lionel Messi to miss Barcelona’s La Liga game vs Malaga ‘for baby’s birth’

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo is expecting a boy, a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two.

football Updated: Mar 10, 2018 18:11 IST
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will miss the La Liga match against Malaga on Saturday.
Barcelona’s Lionel Messi will miss the La Liga match against Malaga on Saturday.(Reuters)

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona’s squad for today’s La Liga match at Malaga with reports saying the birth of his third child is imminent.

The club tweeted: “Change to the squad. Messi is out for personal reasons and Yerry Mina takes his place.”

READ | N’Golo Kante fit after fainting incident, says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte

Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo is expecting a boy, a brother to five-year-old Thiago and Mateo, who is two. The child is expected to be called Ciro.

The Argentinian couple, both 30, first met as children in 1996. Their relationship began a decade later.

READ | AS Roma put aside heartbreak to beat Torino 3-0 in Serie A

Barcelona, who face Chelsea in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, have an eight-point lead over Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

