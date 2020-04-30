e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Macron wants European football leagues to be suspended: Report

Macron wants European football leagues to be suspended: Report

According to a report published in French outlet Le Parisien, Macron wants England, Germany, Italy and Spain to follow his lead by not allowing any professional to return for the 2019-20 campaign.

football Updated: Apr 30, 2020 20:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Paris
File image of French President Emmanuel Macron.
File image of French President Emmanuel Macron.(REUTERS)
         

France President Emmanuel Macron wants football leagues across the continent to be suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports. This report comes just days after French authorities called off Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

According to a report published in French outlet Le Parisien, Macron wants England, Germany, Italy and Spain to follow his lead by not allowing any professional to return for the 2019-20 campaign.

France Prime Minister Edouard Philippe earlier told the country’s national assembly that “the 2019-20 season of professional sports, including football, will not be able to resume” before September.

“It will be possible, on sunny days, to practice an individual sporting activity outdoors, obviously respecting the rules of social distancing. It will not be possible, neither to practice sport in covered places, nor team or contact sports,” he said.

France became the third European nation after Netherlands and Belgium to suspend their football season due to the pandemic.

As for Premier League, Serie A and LaLiga, the football associations have respective plans in place to resume individual training in early May and team training mid-May onwards. There are also talks of hosting matches behind closed doors in June.

tags
top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Maharashtra guv requests EC to hold polls for state council ‘at the earliest’
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood’s original chocolate boy, dies at 67
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
He locked himself in physio’s room: Laxman recalls Sachin-Warne battle
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet it now live: All you need to know
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Here’s how Hector SUV retrofitted as an ambulance aims to help fight Covid-19
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News