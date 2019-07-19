Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enjoys a game of cricket at WACA - watch video

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer appeared to be still suffering from post Cricket World Cup frenzy as he was seen enjoying a game of cricket with players and supporting staff at WACA Stadium in Perth on Friday. The video, which was uploaded on Twitter by Manchester United official account, showed Solskjaer picking up a bat and asking for the ball to be delivered to be him.

Unfortunately for the United boss, he was dismissed first ball, as his hook shot was spectacularly caught by assistant manager Michael Carrick, who took a low one-handed catch.

“We couldn’t leave the WACA without playing cricket!” the caption read.

United travelled to Australia to play their pre-season friendly matches. The red Devils played two games against Perth Glory and Leeds United. The side defeated Perth 2-0 and followed it up with a 4-0 win over Leeds.

Solskjaer said Friday the club is working on one or two more signings as he hopes to hit the ground running in the new campaign after stuttering badly towards the end of last season. “We are working on one or two (signings). My objective here though is we have got to get ready for the games and the training sessions,” the Norwegian told reporters in Singapore on the eve of a pre-season friendly against Inter Milan.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 17:50 IST