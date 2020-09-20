e-paper
Home / Football / Manchester United need better defenders to win Premier League, says Neville

Manchester United need better defenders to win Premier League, says Neville

United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Neville believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritise the signing of a versatile centre back.

football Updated: Sep 20, 2020 17:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 19, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Crystal Palace - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - September 19, 2020 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the match Pool via REUTERS/Richard Heathcote(Pool via REUTERS)
         

Manchester United will not be able to win the Premier League with a centre back partnership of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, former England international Gary Neville has said.

United’s season got underway with a shock 3-1 defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday, with Sweden international Lindelof culpable for all three goals.

United have been linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho but Neville believes manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should prioritise the signing of a versatile centre back.

“We can talk about Sancho all we like but until United get a centre back who can run and defend one-on-ones they are never going to win the league,” Neville, who won eight league titles at Old Trafford, told Sky Sports.

“They are never going to win the Premier League with that centre back pairing. They have to get a mobile, dominant centre half in alongside either Lindelof or Maguire.”

“Over the years, the best centre back partnerships have always had that really quick one who has lightning pace to get across and snuff out the danger. Lindelof and Maguire just don’t have that.”

United face Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday before returning to Premier League action with a trip to Brighton on Saturday.

