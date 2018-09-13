Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose apologises for comparing win to ‘birth of a son’

Mohun Bagan president Swapan Sadhan Bose on Thursday apologised for comparing his team’s win over Calcutta Customs in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) to the joy of giving birth to a son after several attempts. Mohun Bagan had last won the CFL in 2009 and the president said that the statement was more out of excitement than anything else.

“I was ecstatic after we won the league for the first time in 8 years yesterday. In that excitement, I said a few things which I did not mean to say. I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments on a happy occasion. My words have hurt my followers/loved ones. I am deeply saddened. I apologise deeply to them,” he said in the statement.

Earlier Bose had said: “Daughters were being born for the last seven years, suddenly a son has been born. How would you like it if that was the case with you? I have the same feeling,” he said.

But Bose has gone ahead and clarified that he doesn’t believe in gender bias and his statement was a mistake and one that he feels guilty about.

“After yesterday’s league win, I feel guilty about the views expressed during an emotional moment I was having after the victory. There are daughter-in-laws and granddaughters in my house. So, I know the importance of women. It is my personal belief, that son and daughters are equal; irrespective of gender, they are the soul of a family. I take back my words I would again like to say that I did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments,” he said.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 14:11 IST