e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

Rashford to receive University of Manchester honorary doctorate

The 22-year-old will join club greats Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton in receiving the honorary doctorate, the highest honour the university bestows.

football Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:08 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Phil Noble/Files(REUTERS)
         

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is set to become the youngest recipient of an honorary doctorate from The University of Manchester for his campaign to help needy children, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Rashford earned widespread praise after the England forward successfully campaigned for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays in Britain, revealing that he had relied on such support as a boy.

The 22-year-old will join club greats Alex Ferguson and Bobby Charlton in receiving the honorary doctorate, the highest honour the university bestows.

“It’s a proud day for myself and my family. When you look at the great names that have been awarded this doctorate in the past, it’s humbling,” Rashford told United’s website

“We still have a long way to go in the fight to combat child poverty in this country but receiving recognition from your city means we’re heading in the right direction and that means a lot.”

Rashford had helped to raise around 20 million pounds ($25.22 million) with charity Fareshare UK to supply meals to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

tags
top news
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
PM Oli’s Ayodhya remark fits the pattern. China is the elephant in the room
Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa appointed vice president of Asian Development Bank
Election commissioner Ashok Lavasa appointed vice president of Asian Development Bank
Reliance AGM 2020 Live Updates: Jio TV+ launched
Reliance AGM 2020 Live Updates: Jio TV+ launched
Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for remarks on Ayodhya, Lord Ram
Shiv Sena slams Nepal PM for remarks on Ayodhya, Lord Ram
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
I’m not joining BJP, those saying so are trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes, says Sachin Pilot
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Skill, re-skill, upskill’: PM Modi shares mantra to stay relevant on World Youth Skills Day
‘Party doors not shut’: Congress leader after Sachin Pilot denies joining BJP
‘Party doors not shut’: Congress leader after Sachin Pilot denies joining BJP
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
Watch: Donald Trump on Hong Kong, China’s Covid ‘cover-up’ and Huawei
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Football News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In