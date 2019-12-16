e-paper
Referee called a player 'monkey', alleges Mumbai City coach

Referee called a player ‘monkey’, alleges Mumbai City coach

Costa alleged that Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr had called Gabonese player Serge Kevyn ‘a monkey’ beside making some disrespectful gestures.

football Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Mumbai
Jorge Costa head coach of Mumbai City FC.
Jorge Costa head coach of Mumbai City FC.(Vipin Pawar /SPORTZPICS)
         

Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Mumbai City FC head coach Jorge Costa has alleged that a referee, officiating his sides match against Bengaluru FC, had called one of his players a monkey following which the All India Football Federation (AIFF) will investigate the matter.

Before starting his media conference after his side’s 3-2 win over Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, Costa alleged that Saudi Arabian referee Turki Alkhudhayr had called Gabonese player Serge Kevyn ‘a monkey’ beside making some disrespectful gestures.

“I am speaking about the respect that he (the match official) did not have today with one player ,Serge Kevyn, that during the game this referee made some gestures, calling him a monkey. And this, there are things, that I cannot close my eyes to,” Costa said.

“ISL, they need foreigners. With all respect foreigners like me, like Carles (Cuadrat), like all foreign players, like all foreign coaches, they need people that (will) respect the league, the culture and they are here to work and to try that this league can everyday be better,” he added.

Kevyn, who plays as a mid-fielder, hails from Gabon -- an African country.

According to reports, the league’s organisers -FSDL - have urged the AIFF to investigate the allegation as all such matters are to be dealt with by the national federation’s disciplinary committee.

