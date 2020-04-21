e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Football / Sheffield United players defer wages till end of 2020

Sheffield United players defer wages till end of 2020

The Blades manager Chris Wilder, senior members of his coaching staff and chief executive Stephen Bettis have also agreed a wage deferral for six months.

football Updated: Apr 21, 2020 21:38 IST
AFP
AFP
London
General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match.
General view of a corner flag inside the stadium before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Sheffield United players will defer part of their wages until the end of 2020 to help the Premier League club ride out the economic storm caused by coronavirus.

The Blades manager Chris Wilder, senior members of his coaching staff and chief executive Stephen Bettis have also agreed a wage deferral for six months.

Southampton and West Ham have agreed wage deferrals, while Arsenal became the first Premier League club to reach a deal on pay cuts with players taking 12.5 percent less for a year.

“It is a difficult period for everyone, but our football club also needs to be taken care of and I’m delighted that the players want to mirror the gesture of Chris and the staff by contributing, it confirms that they care about Sheffield United,” said Bettis in a club statement.

“The players should be commended, not only for this action, but also for their role in the #playerstogether initiative with other Premier League clubs.” PlayersTogether is a charitable fund set up by Premier League players to generate funds for those working on the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

Premier League chiefs believe the virus could cost them around �1 billion ($1.2 billion) if the season cannot be completed.

Premier League games are suspended indefinitely as the UK battles to bring the virus under control.

Should the season not be completed, United could be one of the sides to miss out as they were in contention to qualify for European football for the first time in their history.

In their first season back in the top flight, Wilder’s men sit seventh in the table, just two points behind Manchester United in fifth and with a game in hand over the Red Devils.

Sheffield United were also due to host Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

top news
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Covid-19 tests, quarantine better than lockdown, says epidemiological model
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
Palghar lynching: NHRC demands answers from Maharashtra police in four weeks
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
No rapid test kits to be used for 2 days, states told after complaints
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
Live: Guidelines on importing human remains of Covid-19 patients released
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
He had an effect on me: Afridi names batsman he had no confidence against
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
Destructive, ruthless, bat wider than rest: Panesar on 3 India greats
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
WhatsApp, WHO launch ‘Together at Home’ stickers: Here’s how to use
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
Remember Avenger 220 Street? Here’s why Bajaj has taken it off shelves
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

Football News