Spurs boss Mourinho expecting ‘bad news’ on Harry Kane injury

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:15 IST

Jose Mourinho said on Friday he was expecting “bad news” on Harry Kane’s hamstring injury after the England captain limped out of the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day. The Tottenham boss said the full extent of the problem would soon become apparent.

Kane pulled up as he slotted home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick 15 minutes from time on Wednesday but was flagged offside.

“I don’t know yet, I think maybe later today we have news,” Mourinho said. “But if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did.

“He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Mourinho does not believe the solutions to Spurs’ problems will be found in the January transfer window despite another disappointing display in a 1-0 defeat at Southampton that also saw Harry Kane hobble off injured.

Danny Ings produced the one real moment of quality in the game by lifting the ball over Toby Alderweireld before firing home his ninth goal in as many Premier League starts to lift the Saints up to 11th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs have now gone a full calendar year without keeping a clean sheet at home and just one win from four games over the festive period leaves Mourinho’s men still six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs, who are sixth in the Premier League, face Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.