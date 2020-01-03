e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 03, 2020
Home / Football / Spurs boss Mourinho expecting ‘bad news’ on Harry Kane injury

Spurs boss Mourinho expecting ‘bad news’ on Harry Kane injury

Kane pulled up as he slotted home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick 15 minutes from time on Wednesday but was flagged offside.

football Updated: Jan 03, 2020 19:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
London
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with Harry Kane as he goes off injured.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho with Harry Kane as he goes off injured.(REUTERS)
         

Jose Mourinho said on Friday he was expecting “bad news” on Harry Kane’s hamstring injury after the England captain limped out of the 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year’s Day. The Tottenham boss said the full extent of the problem would soon become apparent.

Kane pulled up as he slotted home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick 15 minutes from time on Wednesday but was flagged offside.

“I don’t know yet, I think maybe later today we have news,” Mourinho said. “But if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more bad news than good news, what the player felt, Harry Kane leaving a match the way he did.

“He didn’t think twice, didn’t take him two seconds to realise the severity of the situation.”

Mourinho does not believe the solutions to Spurs’ problems will be found in the January transfer window despite another disappointing display in a 1-0 defeat at Southampton that also saw Harry Kane hobble off injured.

Danny Ings produced the one real moment of quality in the game by lifting the ball over Toby Alderweireld before firing home his ninth goal in as many Premier League starts to lift the Saints up to 11th, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Spurs have now gone a full calendar year without keeping a clean sheet at home and just one win from four games over the festive period leaves Mourinho’s men still six points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Spurs, who are sixth in the Premier League, face Championship side Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

tags
top news
‘We gifted adversaries platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘We gifted adversaries platforms from which to attack us’: Ex-NSA on CAA
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
‘Increase in tension alarmed world’: India after top Iran commander’s death
Australian PM Scott Morrison defers India visit amid bushfire crisis
Australian PM Scott Morrison defers India visit amid bushfire crisis
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
Vijayan writes letter to 11 CMs, urges them to unite against CAA
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
At anti-CAA rally, Mamata Banerjee takes on PM Modi over Pakistan remark
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Controversy erupts as Shubman ‘abuses’ umpire after being given out-Report
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Why Trump ordered Qasem Soleimani’s killing | Analysis
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
Watch: Qasem Soleimani killed by a US air strike, all you need to know
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Football News