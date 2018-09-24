UEFA orders ‘further investigation’ of Paris Saint-Germain over financial fairplay

UEFA said Monday it had ordered accusations that Paris Saint-Germain has broken its financial fair play rules to be referred to its financial unit “for further investigation”.

European football’s governing body initially opened an investigation into the Qatari-owned club’s spending in September 2017 under pressure from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after the French club signed Brazilian midfielder Neymar for a world-record 222 million euros ($261 million).

Within weeks the club had also agreed a deal to sign teenage striker Kylian Mbappe from Monaco for 180 million euros.

In June, UEFA’s Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) closed its investigation only to re-open it just a month later.

UEFA said on Monday the case had now been referred “back to the CFCB Investigatory Chamber for further investigation”.

