Gurgaon: Wedding at disputed hall in Huda Gymkhana Club is contempt of court: D Suresh

Four days after the farewell of former MCG chief at the disputed banquet hall in the Huda Gymkhana Club caused a controversy, the tent house owner who runs the commercial establishment rented the space for the marriage ceremony of cabinet minister Rao Narbir Singh’s son on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

The banquet hall has been in a dispute since members of the Huda Gymkhana Club filed a complaint with Gurgaon divisional commissioner D Suresh on October 24 stating that urban development authority had awarded tender to Billu Tent House to construct a banquet hall on a two-acre open space.

The club members alleged the tender was allotted without following due process of calling an open tender. Finding merit in the complaint, D Suresh had asked Huda to demolish the banquet hall.The Haryana urban development authority (Huda) had allotted the land for nine years for ₹35 lakh.

“This (renting of space) amounts to contempt of court. On February 3, I had ordered Huda to demolish the banquet hall, but the tent house owner managed to obtain a stay against my demolition order. The banquet hall is disputed, and the matter is pending with the Punjab and Haryana high court. Till the matter is sub judice, Billu cannot hold any function there. I will seek a report from Huda,” Suresh said.

The Huda officials, however, are tight-lipped over how Billu was allowed to rent the space for the high-profile ceremony on Sunday.

Huda administrator Chander Shekhar Khare refused to comment on the matter.

On condition of anonymity, a senior Huda official said that after Billu lost the case in trial and sessions courts, he had moved the high court for relief on February 2, but the high court also rejected his plea.

“After the high court refused to grant relief to Billu on February 2, D Suresh on February 3 asked Huda to demolish the banquet hall. Huda sent demolition notice to Billu who moved petition for relief in high court. Huda did not contest the relief petition properly with malafide intention to help Billu, who then managed to obtain a stay on demolition,” Abhay Jain, a member of the club who is also complainant in the matter, said.

“This is a clear case of corruption in the Haryana government unfortunately at the cost of public loot,” Jain said, adding that the next hearing in the matter is on March 20.

“Booking done in the disputed banquet hall is illegal, immoral and against the spirit of the law,” RTI activist Harinder Dhingra said.

Virender Yadav, owner of Billu Tent House, did not respond to repeated messages and calls for comment.