2.84 lakh quintal wheat procured since April 15; registration of farmers on state government portal resumes

gurugram

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:03 IST

To ensure the smooth procurement of wheat and mustard in Gurugram, the Haryana government on Monday reopened registrations for farmers on its‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal to help them sell their crops.

Earlier, registrations on the portal were only open till April 19. The portal— www.fasalhry.in—enables farmers to directly upload the details of their crops which are then bought by the government.

The district administration said that till April 19 over 7,000 farmers from Gurugram district had registered on the portal. Most registrations were from Pataudi block where at least 2,860 farmers had shared their details, while 2,572 farmers had registered from Farrukhnagar on the portal. Farrukhnagar, Pataudi and Sohna blocks are prime agriculture belts in the district. Farmers in the areas mostly grow wheat, mustard, and seasonal vegetables.

Amit Khatri, deputy commissioner, also said from between April 15 and April 27, a total of 2.84 lakh quintal wheat was procured by the administration in the district. On Monday over 9,110 quintals of wheat were procured in Farrukhnagar, over 26,100 quintals were procured in Haileymandi, 2,850 quintals in Khor, and 2,100 quintals in Sohna, The administration had also purchased 2,360 quintals of mustard in Farrukhnagar, 5,440 quintals in Haileymandi, and 2,060 quintals in Sohna on Monday.

Khatri said that adequate arrangements had been made for the procurement of these crops at the mandis (wholesale markets) in all blocks and all norms for physical distancing were being followed. “These markets are regularly disinfected, and masks and sanitizers are given to farmers, traders and all others here. Helpdesks have also been set up to share information with farmers,” he said.

Officials said after collecting information of registered farmers from the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, a detailed roster is prepared for procurement of crops and on the basis of which farmers are called to the mandis with their produce. The information is shared by sending SMS and phone calls. The farmers bring the produce as per the roster so that there is no confusion and there is no large gathering at the mandis, they added.

Haryana government has already announced life insurance of ₹10 lakh for all persons working in the mandis including farmers, commission agents, labourers, contractual and regular government employees. To smoothen the procurement process, the state government had announced the setting up of 2,000 mandis across the state.