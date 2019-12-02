Delay in shifting gas pipelines hits Subhash Chowk underpass completion

gurugram

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 22:22 IST

Work on the Subhash Chowk underpass, part of the ₹1,300-crore Badshahpur-Sohna Road project, might get delayed, said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), as the Haryana City Gas (HCG) and GAIL pipelines have to be shifted. There are two pipelines exactly below the Subhash Chowk junction where the underpass will be built and these pipelines need to be shifted, said an NHAI official.

Work on the Badshahpur-Sohna Road project began in March this year and NHAI officials said that if pipelines are not shifted then the work may stretch beyond its 30-month deadline.

“There was an issue with the shifting of gas pipelines which belong to HCG and GAIL. Although HCG has started the process for shifting their pipelines, GAIL does not seem to have taken any action so far and this is likely to delay the Subhash Chowk underpass project,” said Ashok Sharma, project director, NHAI Gurugram.

GAIL officials maintained that they have finalised the contractor for shifting the pipelines. “We are working with the NHAI, and a contractor has been identified. The highways authority needs to deposit ₹1 crore with us for shifting the pipelines. We also want the work to be done,” said a GAIL official who did not wish to be named.

NHAI officials, however, refuted this claim and said they had received no such estimate from the natural gas supplier.

NHAI contractor said that they had started making the entry ramp of the underpass, but work could not process as they hit the pipelines. “Before the construction ban, we had started making the entry ramp of the underpass. Once the pipeline issue will be sorted out we will start construction for the underpass box too. For now, we will start with the flyover work after the construction ban is lifted,” said the Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd, NHAI contractor for the project.

This comes as a double whammy for the project which is already behind schedule because of the ban on construction activity across the national capital region because of the alarming level of air pollution in the region. On November 1, the Supreme Court-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority had imposed a ban on construction activity and since then no work has been done on any project in the city.

The highways authority official said that once the flyover is constructed, they will open it even though the underpass may take some more time to be completed. NHAI officials said that work on the elevated flyover has started and was moving along at a good pace till the construction ban was imposed.

“The delay in shifting of the pipeline will mean the 5km flyover (Subhash Chowk to ISKCON temple in Badshahpur ) will be made first and we’ll have to wait for the underpass to be constructed till the pipelines are shifted,” Sharma said.

The highways authority is planning to shift utilities on the Badshahpur-Sohna Road for this project. “The number of cables and wires are high on this stretch; plans are being made for the shifting of utilities. Roughly, around Rs 20 crores will be spent only on the shifting of utilities on the entire Badshahpur-Sohna road site (20 km),” said an NHAI official.

The underpass is being built under phase 1, which will also involve the construction of a five-kilometre elevated section between Subhash Chowk and Badshahpur. The entire length of the project under phase 1—from Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur—is around 8.94km and is being be made at a cost of ₹707 crore.