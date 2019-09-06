DTP reserves order on transfer of maintenance to RWA of JMD Gardens, seeks IFMS details

gurugram

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) has asked the developer of JMD Gardens, a group housing project on Sohna Road, to submit details of the interest-free maintenance security deposit (IFMS) to determine as to whether it can be transferred to individual buyers or the residents’ welfare association (RWA). The RWA, on its part, has been asked to submit details about whether it is registered under the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act or not. The directions were issued during a meeting called by district town planner(DTP) to decide on matters pertaining to the transfer of maintenance, poor upkeep and similar other issues raised by the residents.

“The RWA is demanding the transfer of maintenance as residents are not satisfied with the upkeep of the condominium. They have also demanded the transfer of the IFMS deposit. I have asked both the sides to submit the necessary details after which this matter will be decided on September 20,” said RS Bhath, adding that he had asked the developer and the RWA representatives to settle the matter amicably.

Raj Kumar, president of the RWA, told HT that residents were facing problems due to lack of maintenance, poor security, neglect of horticulture, seepage in many parts of the building and wanted the transfer of maintenance. “We have also approached a Delhi court seeking relief in this matter. If the DTP can ensure justice in this matter, we are ready to compromise but our genuine problems must be solved,” he said.

Representatives of the builder, who were present in the meeting, said that the RWA in question was not authorised to take over the maintenance as it was only recognised under the Societies Act and not under the Haryana Apartment Ownership Act, 1984. “We are ready to provide IFMS details and comply with all the directions by the department,” they said.

The decision in this matter would be taken on September 20 after the details are shared by both the parties and a copy of the petition filed in the court is made available, said Bhath. This was the first of the nine meetings scheduled this month by the department with RWAs in the city regarding matters pertaining to upkeep and negligence on the part of the developer.

