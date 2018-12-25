Faridabad-Gurugram Metro link to be operational by April 2021

Faridabad and Gurugram will be connected by a Metro and the project will be ready by March 2021, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment and Faridabad Member of Parliament Krishan Pal Gurjar said at a press conference here Monday.

“The project will tentatively cost ₹5,900 crore and will be ready by March 31, 2021,” the minister said, adding that the 30.3km Metro line will be elevated.

“Both the government of India and the Haryana government have given in-principle approval to the project, and its detailed project report will be completed within six months,” he added.

“The Metro line will start at Bata Chowk, and have seven stations, including Bhadkal Enclave, Pali Crusher Zone, Bhati Mines, Mandi, Sushant Lok Sector 54 and Sector 45. The line will terminate at the HUDA City Centre station in Gurugram,” Gurjar said.

“This Metro line will be operational on April 1, 2021,” he said, adding, “the next target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s government is to connect Greater Faridabad with Greater Noida”.

The minister said that work on a bridge connecting Faridabad with Greater Noida at Manjawali was in progress and the bridge would be opened to traffic in a few months’ time.

When asked if there was any plan to connect Faridabad and Palwal via a Metro line, Gurjar said that this project would also be taken up in the near future.

Prime Minister Modi had flagged off the much-awaited Metro service between Raja Nahar Singh station in Delhi and Escorts Mujesar station in Ballabgarh (the oldest commercial township of Haryana) last month remotely from Sultanpur in Gurugram. The inauguration ceremony of this section of the Violet line was attended at Ballabgarh by Union minister of state housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Gurjar, among others. Faridabad was first connected via a Metro link three years ago. The Prime Minister travelled in the Metro up to the city on September 6, 2015, to inaugurate the 13.875km-long Badarpur-Escorts Mujesar line.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 11:59 IST