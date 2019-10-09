Gurugram: Senior sales executive duped of ₹1.55 lakh on the pretext of job

gurugram

45-year-old senior sales and marketing executive was duped of ₹1.55 lakh by an unidentified person under the pretext of getting him a job in the insurance sector at a senior position, said the police on Wednesday. The complaint was lodged by the victim, Sandeep Singh, a resident of Sector 71, in the last week of May and the case was registered after four months of investigation.

The police said Singh, who saw a job posting on an online portal in May for the position of the regional head in a multinational company, called on the phone number provided.

According to the police, Singh was looking for a career in the insurance sector and had applied for a senior position in a multinational company in Delhi-NCR. He was interviewed over the phone and was asked to submit documents of his educational qualifications, past experience and salary slips from his previous jobs, etc.

The victim said, within half an hour, he received another call from a person named Shiva, who allegedly posed as the head of a department of a subsidiary company of the online portal. The suspect told the victim that since the profile being sought was that of a senior position, the portal would provide him with a relationship manager to take care of the hiring process, for which charges would be applicable. He further said that there were as many as four levels of services to choose from, starting from the basic level to the priority level, said the police.

According to the police , the victim first paid ₹5,150 for the basic level, and then proceeded to pay for all the subsequent levels, in instalments of ₹16,750, ₹55,750 and ₹77,650. All the transactions were carried out a time span of half an hour.

Rajeev Deswal, DCP (crime), said that the victim transferred the amount on May 20 through his credit card. “The suspect had promised that the amount will be refunded in his bank account after 24 hours of his placement. The executive said that they will only deduct 10% of the total amount,” he said. Deswal added that after the amount was transferred, the victim did not receive any invoice for the same.

“Shiva[the suspect] had told me that the invoice will be generated within 24 hours, but I did not receive any calls. I tried calling him repeatedly but he did not receive my calls. When I tried calling from a different number, he picked my call and asked for another day to send the invoice. I thought that the man was genuine.” said Singh.

The suspect had promised to generate the interview ID within 48 hours but when the victim again sent an email, it bounced back and all the numbers were found to be switched off.

The victim approached the police after he realised that he had been duped. A case under sections 419, 420 of the IPC and section 66 D of the IT Act was filed at Cyber police station after four months, said the police.

