Highways authority set to expedite Sohna elevated road project

To ensure that the work on Sohna elevated road project from Subash Chowk to Badshahpur and expansion of the remaining part of the highway begins at the earliest, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will write to the two contractors on Monday, seeking completion of formalities and obligations so that the date of work can be finalised, officials privy to the matter said.

NHAI officials said that the 21.66 km-long Sohna road project has two parts — an underpass and an elevated road from Subash Chowk to a point beyond Badshahpur. The second part comprises the expansion 12.72-km road from Badshahpur to Sohna and will involve construction of flyovers and underpasses at major crossings to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the entire stretch.

“The elevated road is a key project and we want to get it started at the earliest. However, a number of technical and financial formalities need to be completed and a letter in this regard would be sent to them on Monday. We want to get the project started at the earliest,” BB Jindal, general manager (technical), NHAI, said.

Earlier this week, state PWD minister Rao Narbir Singh had announced that the work on this project will begin on September 21. NHAI officials said that they were working to ensure that the project work begins on this date.

The Badshahpur-Sohna road elevated project and expansion will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and prevent jams at a number of bottlenecks on this road, which has seen a number of commercial and residential real estate projects come up in the last five years. The construction of the Southern Peripheral Road and development along it, has further added to the congestion on Sohna road, which the proposed project aims to address.

NHAI has awarded the contract to Oriental Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd for building the first phase of the road, spanning 8.94 km, from a point beyond Rajiv Chowk to Badshahpur, including an underpass at Subash Chowk and an elevated road from there up to a point beyond Badhshahpur. The elevated road will be around 5.5km long and the cost of building this stretch has been pegged at ₹707 crore, officials said.

The remaining 12.72-km, from Badhshapur to Sohna, will be built by HG Infrastructure and would comprise flyovers and underpasses at important crossings till Sohna town. The cost of building this section has been pegged at ₹606 crore, officials said.

Jindal also said that process to initiate the work has already been started by the contractors as they have set up offices, brought in the required machinery and would start ground testing soon.

