Municipal Corporation of Gurugram will let go of 27 over age employees

gurugram

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 09:29 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will issue an order later this week terminating the services of 27 employees to whom work was outsourced, who were found to be above the permitted age limit of 62 years, MCG commissioner Amit Khatri said on Wednesday.

The development comes just five days after an investigation by the civic body on 1,950 such employees had found several discrepancies in the hiring process.

Khatri said that for the past four months, the MCG has been in the process of cutting down its outsourced staff.

As per an MCG report, 1,986 outsourced workers were on the corporation’s payroll in April, costing the civic body ₹4.5 crore in salaries.

In July, the MCG paid ₹4 crore in salaries to 1,896 workers.

“Various discrepancies apart, it was realised that a lot of workers were not needed and the MCG was only wasting its resources by paying them salaries. In the process we discovered that 27 workers had exceeded the permissible age limit and a termination order will be issued against them within this week,” Khatri said.

In July, the MCG had also terminated the services of six consultants to whom work was outsourced, after finding there was “no need for their services”.

“Since the 27 workers were hired on a contractual basis, no approval to terminate their services is required from either the state government or any other higher public body. As the MCG commissioner, I have the power to cancel their contract and will be executing the same,” Khatri said.

On September 7, during a House meeting, MCG councillor RS Rathee had submitted a report on a 20 month-long investigation of the 1,950 contractual workers. The report said that only 1,594 such workers could be traced, raising suspicions of ghost workers in the civic body.

Khatri said he has issued directions to withhold salaries of the 302 workers who could not be traced.

“Ghost workers is a serious issue and the MCG is making efforts to trace the 302 workers who did not come forward for the investigation process. Until their whereabouts can be established, I have issued directions to withhold their salaries,” said Khatri.

MCG officials further said at least 100 more workers are expected to be relieved of their services by September 30. “The report found that a number of outsourced workers were hired on a single vacant post. Before the salaries for next month begins, the MCG will have a better idea about the requirement of extra workers, and at least 100 workers are expected to be relieved of their duties,” an official privy to the development said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 09:29 IST