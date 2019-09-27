Sohna elevated road project slows traffic on Subhash Chowk-Vatika Chowk

gurugram

Traffic movement on the Subhash Chowk-Vatika Chowk stretch on Sohna Road was severely affected on Friday, especially during peak hours, due to ongoing construction of the Sohna elevated road near South City 2 Chowk. It took commuters an average of 20 minutes to cover the 1.5-kilometre-long stretch on Sohna Road, opposite the entrances of Uniworld Garden 1 and Radisson Hotel. Officials said the work would be completed by Sunday so motorists are unlikely to face problems on Monday.

Two service lanes of Sohna Road, about 50 metres ahead of the Radisson Hotel, were blocked on Friday for recarpeting, leaving only one lane on the carriageway for motorists to drive on. This was in addition to the one lane that has been barricaded on the opposite carriageway for work, which is being done by Oriental Structural Private Limited (OSPL), the concessionaire of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project.

The 21-kilometre-long Sohna elevated road is being widened and underpasses and flyovers added to ensure signal-free travel between Rajiv Chowk and Sohna to reduce the overall travel time between Gurugram and Alwar to under two hours. It currently takes commuters three hours to cover the 120 kilometres.

The OSPL is widening a nine-kilometre stretch between Rajiv Chowk and Badshahpur. It includes a five-kilometre flyover between Subhash Chowk and Vatika Chowk, and an underpass at Subhash Chowk. This section of the project is expected to cost ₹700 crore.

HG Infrastructure is constructing the other part of the Sohna elevated road, between Badshahpur and GD Goenka University in Sohna, covering a distance of 12 kilometres, for ₹600 crore.

The overall project cost if ₹1,300 crore.

On Friday, rollers were operated to recarpet a 100-metre stretch of the two lanes and workers engaged in laying drainage pipelines along it. The only available lane also has a u-turn for commuters to head towards Subhash Chowk, leading to heavy congestion on the carriageway heading towards Vatika Chowk with the backlog stretching till the entrance of Uniworld Gardens 1.

“After driving for more than 15 minutes, I had managed to only cover a distance of 500 metres. I decided to avoid proceeding further and drove through South City 2 to reach my destination. Though there were a lot of traffic police personnel, vehicles was moving at a snail’s pace on Sohna Road,” Sector 50 resident Prithviraj Sengupta said.

Traffic police personnel said the recarpeting work is expected to be completed by Sunday, and until then they will deploy a lot of manpower at the South City 2 junction and the Radisson hotel stretch.

“A total of 16 police personnel and four private marshals have been deployed at various points along the stretch between Subhash Chowk-South City 2 junction. Since Friday morning, we have positioned seven police personnel at the South City 2-Radisson Hotel stretch to keep traffic moving. There will be heavy congestion on Sohna Road until the work on the elevated road is completed by early 2022. We will continue to deploy a high number of personnel along the stretch and would advise motorists to take alternate routes, whenever possible, to reach their destinations,” said inspector Rajesh Kumar, who oversees traffic on the Subhash Chowk-Vatika Chowk stretch.

OSPL officials said that recarpeting of the service lanes is a precursor to construction work which will start on the main carriageway.

“The service lanes are being recarpeted as we will be diverting traffic towards them from the main carriageway when work starts on the elevated road. We are working with whatever space is available and there will be congestion on the stretch until the project is completed, but thereafter it will be a smoother ride,” OSPL project manager Pankaj Gautam said.

