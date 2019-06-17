Sohna Road widening: Bus shelters will be relocated, says NHAI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finally dismantled all the 13 bus Q-shelters falling in the alignment of widening of Sohna Road from four to six lanes. However, the bus shelters will be relocated when the widening work gets complete, officials said.

Ashok Sharma, project director of NHAI, said, “Our concessionaire has dismantled bus Q-shelters on Sohna Road safely and they will be relocated after completion of the work, accordingly.”

For a better facility for passengers, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has a plan to build 328 bus Q-shelters in the city of which 125 shelters to be built by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

A GMDA official on condition of anonymity said, “About ₹5 lakh is spent on installation of each bus Q-shelter. In dismantling, there is a loss of 25 to 30% amount of the total cost. MCG did not consult NHAI before installing these bus Q-shelters. Renovation of Sohna Road was long in the pipeline, that is why GMDA did not allow plying of public transport.”

However, MCG officials said that bus shelters were planned about two years ago. Vikas Malik, executive engineer of MCG, said, “All these bus Q-shelters can be dismantled easily and accordingly relocated, so there is no loss of money. Secondly, there was no plan of widening of Sohna Road when we planned bus Q-shelters’ installation on this road.”

Social activists said that dismantling of bus shelters in less than a year since they were installed has exposed lack of coordination between the government departments.

“A bus Q-shelter near Subhash Chowk on Sohna Road was installed in September last year, and now it has been dismantled. This shows lack of coordination between government departments and I will take up this issue to Haryana chief minister’s office,” said SS Oberoi, social activist and resident of Uniworld Garden Sector 47, Sohna Road. Oberoi said that they will demand action against officials responsible for this fault.

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 00:25 IST