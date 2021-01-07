e-paper
Home / Health / 25,800 volunteers enroll for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine's Phase III trials

25,800 volunteers enroll for Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine’s Phase III trials

The indigenous vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

health Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 20:02 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hyderabad
A health worker and participant during a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Gurugram.
A health worker and participant during a dry run of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

The Bharat Biotech International Limited on Thursday announced the successful completion of volunteer enrolment for phase-3 clinical trials of its indigenously manufactured COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covaxin.’

“Covaxin successfully completes phase 3 clinical trials enrolment of 25,800 volunteers,” Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech in a statement while expressing gratitude towards principal investigators and healthcare workers for their support in their public-private partnership vaccine programme.

“My deep appreciation to all the volunteers for reposing trust and expressing pro-vaccine public health volunteerism in the phase-3 clinical trials of India’s 1st fully indigenous COVID-19 vaccine,” Ella added.

The indigenous vaccine has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

COVAXIN has been evaluated in approximately 1,000 subjects in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials, with promising safety and immunogenicity results, with acceptance in international peer-reviewed scientific journals, the company had said in a statement.

COVAXIN is a highly purified and inactivated 2 dose SARS-CoV2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, it had added.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on January 3.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardha said that the COVID-19 vaccines ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are on the verge of being available in the country.The Health Minister, while addressing a press conference, said, “COVID-19 vaccines ‘Covishield’ and ‘Covaxin’ are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last mile delivery of the vaccine.”

Covid-19: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan to visit Tamil Nadu tomorrow
‘Will walk to gallows’: Mamata Banerjee’s nephew on ‘tolabaj’ taunt
Friends first: India adopts ‘HCQ model’ to send Covid vaccines to neighbours
Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of profiting off people’s woes as fuel prices soar
Capitol Hill siege should not impact India-US relations: Shashi Tharoor
India asks UK to arrest Jaysukh Ranpariya wanted for lawyer Kirit Joshi murder
Oaktree provides unconditional, implementable plan for DHFL resolution
Watch: Mark Ruffalo, Swara Bhasker and other celebs react to US Capitol chaos
