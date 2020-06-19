International Yoga Day 2020: A virtual Yoga Day celebration in Texas and other American states

health

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 13:49 IST

Yoga plays a crucial role in promoting health in a holistic manner by improving physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health. Yoga can be termed as a one-size-fits-all solution to fight stress and also alleviate other ailments including depression and anxiety.

Since June 21, 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated annually across the world, coinciding with the Summer Solstice each year. The practice of yoga originated from ancient India and has been promoted by several spiritual gurus over centuries. At the United Nations General Assembly in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a day to practice and celebrate yoga which has since been recognised by the United Nations. In his address PM Modi said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.”

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year’s theme is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

People residing in Texas and adjoining US states are all-set to roll out their mats to bend and twist their bodies in complex postures from the safety of their homes with acclaimed yoga guru Baba Ramdev on livestream to mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21 amid Covid-19.

The two-hour live programme from 10 am to 12 noon will commence with an opening ceremony and brief remarks by Aseem R Mahajan, the Consul General of India in Houston, followed by a yoga session with postures, breathing techniques and meditation led by baba Ramdev, the Indian consulate said. The virtual session will be live streamed on the CGI Houston Facebook page as well as the Facebook page of India House.

“This year’s International Day of Yoga, themed ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’, will be celebrated only on digital platforms in view of the coronavirus pandemic,” Consul General Mahajan told PTI.

“The event highlights the intrinsic link between yoga and sustainability and the idea is to encourage people on how to stay active and healthy amidst this lockdown,” he said.

Since 2015, people in Texas have been celebrating the Yoga Day in mass gatherings at sprawling parks, followed by throwing colour on another like in Holi and dancing to the tunes of popular Bollywood songs. However, this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on large public gatherings and the social distancing measures in place, the decision to take the celebrations to every home though the digital platform has been lauded by the yoga enthusiasts.

San Antonio in Texas will celebrate the day on June 20. An all-day ‘yogathon’ with free yoga community classes will be streamed live throughout the day, starting at 6 am until 6 pm.

-- with PTI inputs

