Avengers Endgame was to have a gory death for Captain America but changed the story for this reason

Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have spoken about why they didn’t kill off Captain America in the film. The writers have said that killing the fan favourite character would have been ‘too easy’ since that’s what fans were expecting.

“It’s too easy. That guy will jump on a grenade every movie,” McFeely told ComicBook.com, referring to Steve Rogers’ heroism. “Tony’s going one way and Steve is going another. Over the course of many movies, Tony is going from selfish to selfless and Steve’s not doing exactly the opposite but he’s certainly starting at selfless and learning to get a life and to be self-interested. When he makes the decision at the end to go back, put his shield down, and be the soldier that comes back from war, that’s the biggest journey. Jumping on another grenade is not a move for him.”

In Endgame, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark sacrifices his life to defeat Thanos, while Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, decides to go back in time and live out a long and fulfilling life with the love of his life, Peggy Carter.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo at the recent San Diego Comic-Con said that they flirted with a rather dark ending for Steve, which involved a time travelling Thanos severing Captain America’s head and bringing it to the Avengers, before dropping the idea. “We clung to that story line for so long just for that moment of Thanos walking through a portal and dropping Captain America’s severed head,” director Anthony Russo told EW. “We had most of the script working except for the third act, because Anthony and I were clinging to this concept that we wanted Thanos to walk up to the Avengers and throw Captain America’s head on the ground,” Joe Russo added. “We couldn’t give up on it, and finally we said, ‘All right, what if we don’t do that, can we find another way into the third act?’ And that’s when it turned into what it is now.”

Avengers: Endgame recently dethroned James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest grossing of all time, having made $2.79 billion (and counting).

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 14:02 IST