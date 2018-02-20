Black Panther: Lupita Nyong’o recreates Chadwick Boseman’s shirtless magazine cover

Lupita Nyong’o has recreated her Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman’s much-talked-about shirtless Rolling Stone cover.

While Boseman channelled his titular role for the Norman Jean Roy photograph, Nyong’o incorporated the strength of her character Nakia for the “imitation” photographed by her hairstylist Vernon Francois.

“Imitation is the best form of flattery: Chadwick Boseman I admire your quiet, confident, regal nature. You brought the wealth of all your knowledge, wisdom and physicality to T’halla. You led us into the land of Wakanda without ego, without pretence, without fear. We reap the benefits now squarely because of your courage, your fierce dedication, your intense passion, and your gruelling workout regimen,” the Oscar winner, 34, captioned the side-by-side shot.

We celebrate BREAKING BOX OFFICE RECORDS with @blackpanther for many reasons, but chief among them is because we had you as our king. Enkosi Kumkani!! And congratulations on your @rollingstone cover. From someone who loves you,” Nyong’o, who plays Boseman’s on-screen love interest in the film, added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more