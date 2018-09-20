Cary Joji Fukunaga announced as James Bond 25 director, replaces Danny Boyle

James Bond will return. Producers Michael G Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and star Daniel Craig on Thursday announced director Cary Joji Fukunaga as the director of Bond 25. Oscar-winner Danny Boyle recently departed the project over creative differences.

The official James Bond Twitter handle quoted Wilson and Broccoli as saying, “We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure.” The tweet also revealed that the release date had been pushed by a few months to February 20, 2020. Bond 25 had previously been scheduled for a November 2019 release.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oyzt826sXd — James Bond (@007) September 20, 2018

The film will serve as Craig’s final outing as the iconic British spy, following massive critical and commercial success with Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. In August, the announcement of Boyle’s exit was shared on Bond’s Twitter handle. “Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25,” the statement read.

It was rumoured that the differences arose when Boyle and the producers - including Craig - disagreed on casting. Actor Said Taghmaoui recently revealed that he had been cast as the main antagonist in the film, but was unsure whether or not he’d be retained without Boyle.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

The producers were said to be interested in Scottish director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and Denis Villeneuve (Blade Runner 2049) before the Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire director was hired.

Craig famously said after the release of his last Bond film, Spectre, that he would rather slit his wrists than play the character again. He was wooed to return with a hefty $25 million paycheck, excluding a cut from the profits.

Fukunaga is known for directing the acclaimed first season of HBO’s True Detective, as well as the indie Sin Nombre and Netflix’s first original movie, Beasts of No Nation. He will return with a new limited series for Netflix, Maniac, starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, on Friday.

