Demi Moore says Ashton Kutcher cheated on her with 2 women in hotel bathtub, reveals she miscarried his baby
In an interview ahead of the release of her memoir, Demi Moore has made several shocking revelations. She has accused Ashton Kutcher of cheating on her, and has said that her drinking could have caused a miscarriage. Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:30 IST
Actor Demi Moore has said that she miscarried during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher, and that she blames herself for it, because she started drinking again after having been sober. She also said that Kutcher cheated on her with two women.
She made the revelations to Harper’s Bazaar, in a new interview ahead of the release of her memoir, Inside Out. She said that the couple, who stayed together for another six years after the miscarriage, had planned on calling the baby Chaplin Ray. Demi and Ashton separated in 2011. He is now married to actor Mila Kunis, with whom he has two children.
“In retrospect, what I realised is that when I opened the door (again), it was just giving my power away,” she said about relapsing. “I guess I would think of it like this: it was really important to me to have natural childbirth because I didn’t want to miss a moment. With that I experienced pain. So part of being sober is, I don’t want to miss a moment of life, of that texture, even if that means being in some pain.” She said she started drinking again when she was six months pregnant.
Elsewhere in the memoir, Demi also accused Kutcher of having cheated on her with two women in a hotel bathtub, and wrote that she was raped at the age of 15.
Demi was previously married to actor Bruce Willis, with whom she has three daughters. She said that her marriage to Willis ended partially because he was ambivalent towards her career, which was taking off in a major way and required her to be away from the family.
