Did you know Robin Williams was voted ‘least likely to succeed’ in school? Here are 10 facts about the actor on his birth anniversary

One of the most inventive and beloved actors in Hollywood, Robin Williams marked his presence in the entertainment industry with a series of critically acclaimed blockbusters that received love and appreciation around the globe. Williams’ work has touched generations of fans, and will remain just as inspiring for generations to come.

On the late actor’s 68th birth anniversary, here’s a list of 10 things we bet you didn’t know about Robin Williams

1. During the making of Mork & Mindy, he improvised the script and most of his dialogues were ad-libbed. After that, the producers stopped trying to stick to a script for him and left gaps leaving only “Mork can go off here” so that he could improvise.

2. Having won the Oscar for Good Will Hunting (1997), he sent his standard German bubbing voice, Peer Augustinski, an Oscar replica “Thank you for making me famous in Germany.”

3. At the beginning of his career, he told a reporter that he was born in Scotland and his original press releases listed Scotland as his place of birth. Later he admitted that he was under the influence at the time he said this. Originally, he was born in Chicago.

4. The Rubicon Restaurant in San Francisco was co-owned by Robin Williams, Robert De Niro and Francis Ford Coppola, a fellow Bay area resident.

5. Jonathan Winters and Richard Pryor were his comic idols.

6. In school, he was voted “Most Humorous” and “Least likely to succeed”.

7. Aladdin’s script was turned down in Academy Awards for a Best Adapted Screenplay Award nomination because Robin ad-libbed most of his lines. While recording for Genie’s voice, the creators had sixteen hours of material because of Robin’s improvisation.

8. He was made an Honorary Member of IATSE Local 16 in San Francisco as he shot seven feature films in the San Francisco Bay area in the 90s.

9. Since he was fond of going to comedy clubs, he would take pictures with the club owners to be displayed on the walls. This made them so popular that it encouraged aspiring stand-ups to audition there.

10. Robin had appeared in three films that were nominated for the Academy Awards for the Best Picture - Dead Poets Society, Awakenings and Good Will Hunting.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind will air in India on Star World on 21st July 2019

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 13:08 IST