I love to see myself age, it makes me look like my mother, says Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie said that every time she looks into the mirror, she notices that she looks like her mother. That makes her happy.

hollywood Updated: Mar 18, 2018 15:57 IST
Actor/director Angelina Jolie has six children.
Actor/director Angelina Jolie has six children.(AFP)

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie says she loves “seeing herself age” as it makes her look more like her mother. The actor said ageing also makes her feel alive.

“I look in the mirror and I see that I look like my mother, and that warms me. I also see myself aging, and I love it because it means I’m alive - I’m living and getting older. Don’t love having a random dark spot from a pregnancy, sure.

“I see my flaws. But what I see that I like isn’t about a structure or an appearance. It’s more that I see my family in my face. I see my age,” Jolie told the InStyle magazine.

The 42-year-old actor has Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

