Jennifer Lawrence says she’s secretly on social media: I watch, I don’t speak

Jennifer Lawrence has hinted that she is keeping an eye on social media as a "voyeur" but is wary of the blue tick as there is "so much backlash".

The 28-year-old actor, who previously shunned the idea of joining social networking sites, says she has signed up for the apps but does not share any updates.

"I'm on it (social media). But I'm a voyeur: I watch, I don't speak. There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything.

"I really don't want to welcome that unless it's absolutely necessary. I don't want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I'm promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won't hear from me," Lawrence told InStyle magazine.

The Red Sparrow actor earlier said she would never get an account on social networking sites.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 16:03 IST