Kings: Watch the trailer for the Daniel Craig-Halle Berry film that has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The first trailer for Kings, Turkish director Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s English language debut, following the Oscar-nominated success of her 2015 film, Mustang, was released online on Tuesday. The film traces the trials and tribulations of a black family and their white neighbour during the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Halle Berry plays the matriarch of her family, which includes several young children. Daniel Craig plays her cranky neighbour, who starts out yelling at her kids, but transforms into a more sympathetic character when the riots break out.

The 1992 LA riots happened after four police officers were found not guilty after video footage of them beating an unarmed black man went viral, in a pre-internet era. There are of course similarities to be drawn with violence against the black community that happens even today, and the protests that the violence inspires. It can also be no coincidence that the trailer for Kings arrives shortly after the record-breaking opening of Black Panther, a film seen as a cultural landmark for the black community.

But most curiously, the trailer paints the film as a similarly moving story - it is filled with pull quotes from seemingly positive reviews from reputable publications, but the truth is that the film currently has a 0% rating on review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes. So when the trailer pulls a quote from the Guardian’s review (“Powerful”) the Rotten Tomatoes blurb reads, “A baffling and frustrating disappointment.” Similarly, while the trailer would have you believe the Variety review calls it, “The most daring film of the year,” but in fact, the statement is pulled from a review blurbed on RT under, “An unmediated jumble.”

Kings is scheduled for release on April 27. It premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

