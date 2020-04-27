e-paper
Home / Hollywood / Unseen Avengers Infinity War pic shows Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man suit in deleted scene. See here

Unseen Avengers Infinity War pic shows Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man suit in deleted scene. See here

An unseen behind-the-scenes picture of Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man’s suit in a deleted Avengers: Infinity War scene has been shared. Check it out here.

hollywood Updated: Apr 27, 2020 15:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.
Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange and Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man.
         

Avengers: Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have revealed an unseen picture from the film, which shows Doctor Strange wearing Iron Man’s armour in a deleted scene. The writers made the revelation during a watch party of the film, organised by ComicBook.com.

“So, there were other versions of this rescue. Some were just too awesome (and long) to keep. But still, one can dream,” the writers said in a tweet. The attached picture shows Benedict Cumberbatch wearing a partial Iron Man suit, with Robert Downey Jr standing next to him. The armour appears to be covering Cumberbatch’s torso, with a motion capture suit visible underneath.

 

The scene in question was the one in which Spider-Man and Iron Man attempt to rescue Doctor Strange from Ebony Maw’s ship. It confirms previously released concept art that showed Doctor Strange battling villains wearing the Iron Man suit, while Tony Stark wore the Doctor’s cloak. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo reacted to the post and wrote, “Best one made the movie...I think...”

In February, Marvel Studios visual development artist Phil Saunders had uploaded more concept art of the scene on Instagram.

 

Also read: This Iron Man-Dr Strange argument never made it to Avengers: Endgame. Watch the epic deleted scene here

Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018 and grossed over $2 billion worldwide. Its follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, became the highest grossing film of all time. Iron Man is rumoured to be making a cameo appearance in this year’s Black Widow film, after having been killed off in Endgame. Meanwhile, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been announced, with director Sam Raimi on board and Scarlet Witch being promoted to a strong supporting role.

