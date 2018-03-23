You want to get off the train before they push you off: Chris Evans hints at retirement from Marvel movies after Avengers 4

Actor Chris Evans, who plays superhero Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, might be stepping away from the franchise after the 2019’s Avengers 4.

The 36-year-old has portrayed the role in eight films, including cameos in three MCU movies, and is reprising the character in April’s Avengers: Infinity War.

In an interview with the New York Times, Evans has expressed his intention to step away from the role after Avengers 4, which will hit theatres in May next year.

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans told the publication.

He will return for reshoots of Avengers 4 later this year, but it is expected that they will mark the end of the road for Evans in the MCU.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston. The film is scheduled for an April 27 release.

