Delhi school events: Adarsh World marks annual function

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:33 IST

Adarsh World School, Sector-12, Dwarka celebrated its 11th Annual Day with fanfare at Dilli Haat auditorium, Janakpuri.

PK Sahgal and Usha Sahgal, director Adarsh Group of Schools, were the chief guests for junior school cultural event titled “A Child In the Pursuit of Synergy.” Prashant Sahgal, principal Adarsh Public School, Bali Nagar was the chief guest for the senior school cultural event on the theme “Navras: The Voyage of Emotions.” The dignitaries present were professor and registrar JK Business School Supriya Sehgal, IMA finance secretary Dr Ramesh Datta, assistant professor J K Business School and Bennet University Kuber Sharma, in service and ex-principals Rohtash Sharma, Neha Sahgal, Pushpa Sharma, Preeti Sharma, Sudesh Bala and Rajesh Gupta, chartered accountant Rajesh Gupta, neurologist and PTA member Dr Kishore Repaswal and Sheetal Shokeen. Anusha, director CLS Academy, Sonipat was the special guest who appreciated the show. Special invitees Taranjeet and Tarun Sharma were mesmerised by the performances. Ankit Sharma and vice principal Shilpi Bhardwaj welcomed the guests and dignitaries by presenting planters. The audience was enthralled to see the performances of children. Principal Savita Sharma read out the annual report, informing parents and dignitaries about the achievements in academic and co-curricular arenas. Trophies were given to students for excellence in academics, sports and co-curricular activities. A vote of thanks was proposed to the chief guests, dignitaries, special invitees and parents. The support staff, students, teachers, vice-principal and principal were also thanked.

Scholar Badge Ceremony

St Froebel School, Paschim Vihar, organised a scholar badge ceremony for Classes 6 to 12 with splendour.

Sonia Nagpal, secretary of St Froebel School and Sanjay Jain, member of the management SFS, graced the occasion. The event began with the lighting of lamp by the guests, principal Dr Ragini Kaul, parents and grandparents. The school choir enthralled the audience with a symphony. The classical and hip hop dance performance presented by the students mesmerised everyone.

The students were awarded proficiency certificates, badges and convocation caps. Meritorious students were awarded scholar badges. Enthusiasm and a triumphant spirit could be noticed on all faces. In her welcome address, the principal applauded the efforts of the students and urged them to accept both success and failure in the same spirit. She urged scholars to keep on striving and keep the banner of SFS flying high. The school magazine Confluence was released in the presence of guests, principal, parents and grandparents. The school magazine chronicles the events and achievements of the school in the past one year. It also showcases the creative talent and writing prowess of students.

Enlightening and Interactive Workshops On Cyber Security

Sri Venkateshwar International School, Dwarka, organised a series of interactive workshops on cyber security.

The morning session was for students of Classes 9 to 11 and the afternoon sessions for Classes 7 to 9, parents and SVIS staff. The experts were cyber safety guru Rakshit Tandon and Atul Khosla, pro-VC of Shoolini University, Solan, HP. Tandon has experience of more than a decade in the security domain and is a advisory member to the National Cyber Safety and Security Standards. In an interesting session with Venkateshwarites, he stressed upon the measures to be adopted while using the Internet. He broke myths about the anonymity of users and exposed the gullibility of users.

He highlighted essential safety measures to be adopted while working on the internet. He shared his experiences and briefed the participants about crimes he had observed. He explained terms such as data tampering, spoofing, phishing, hacking, UPI and VOIP. Through presentation and case studies, he discussed crimes related to cyberspace. Tandon also discussed issues such as identity theft, cyber terrorism, stalking, cyber bullying, online banking frauds and pornography. He advised everyone to use two-step security, keep correct settings on the web as well as applications and a safe usage of debit and credit cards. Tandon also talked about the punishment one has to face for committing cyber crimes under the Indian Cyber Law. It is a well-known fact that prevention is better than cure. The sessions ended in greater awareness about cyber crime and the need to exercise caution.

Swachta Pakhwada

Lawrence Public School, Janakpuri, observed a Swachta Pakhwada or cleanliness fortnight, in which students and teachers participated with enthusiasm.

The students expressed their views on the need for Swachhata (cleanliness) in the morning assembly. They took an oath to keep their school, home and surroundings clean. The teachers inspected cleanliness in each and every corner of the school. Students displayed posters and slogans on deforestation, water wastage and plastics. Awareness was created among students about proper hand washing and drinking clean water.

The students took part in activities such as planting saplings under the guidance of principal Rekha Kumari, vice principal Vandana Kumari, biology teacher Mamta Vohra, and other science teachers. The students resolved to use steel bottles and tiffins and jute bags instead of plastics.

8th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum

The students of Hansraj Model School, Punjabi Bagh, participated in the 8th China-South Asia International Cultural Forum at Kunming in China under the leadership of principal Heemal Handoo Bhat.

Hansarians presented a scintillating folk dance on the states of India and apprised all about our rich ethos. Students presented papers on Indian culture and heritage. The cultural exchange was a great learning experience for the students and motivated them to become socially adaptable and independent. It gave an opportunity to the students to interact with people from other countries and understand global diversity.

Prestigious Government Scholarship

Mayoor School, Noida, which has collaboration with Mayo College General Council, Ajmer, congratulated Class 8 student Divyam Jindal for winning a scholarship of Rs 10,000 under the Inspire awards, Manak scheme of the department of science and technology, government of India.

Divyam was selected for his innovative idea of Electronic Water Softener. He was concerned about the water crisis in several states during summer months and came up with this unique solution. Principal Alka Awasthi lauded the efforts of the young, green crusader and blessed him to continue generating ideas that will be the harbinger of change. She urged Mayoorians to carry forward the crusade of their alma mater.

School Merit Award

NK Bagrodia Public School, Dwarka, has bagged the School Merit Award 2019 given by a media house.

A survey conducted by the media house ranked the school no 1 in India in the category Top CBSE Schools for co-curricular education.

The award was conferred at Chancery Pavilion, Bangalore. The schools were categorised under 10 parameters i.e., academic reputation, individual attention, infrastructure provision, innovative teaching, safety and hygiene, sports education, value for money, holistic development, leadership management quality and co-curricular activities. India School Merit Awards, 2019 were based on jury rating, parents’ votes and analysis by the media house.