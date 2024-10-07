Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor, Sunil Shetty-Shilpa Shetty: Iconic movie duos reunite sparking nostalgia among fans

Nothing makes movie buffs more excited than seeing their favourite characters come on the camera once again. Lately several actors, who have played popular characters have made an appearance together, making fans not just nostalgic but also craving to the characters come alive on the big screen again, Suniel Shett, Shilpa Shetty and other celebrities who reunited at various events.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur met at a event recently.

Fans of Aashiqui 2 (2013) were treated to a surprise when Aditya Roy Kapur, 38, and Shraddha Kapoor, 37, reunited at a star-studded event. The duo, whose chemistry as Rahul and Arohi remains unforgettable, sent fans into a frenzy as their red carpet photos and videos went viral. Social media buzzed with excitement, as fans expressed their longing for a sequel to the romantic drama.

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty

Suniel Shetty and Shilpa Shetty recently met at the red carpet of an event.

It was a blast from the past for fans of the 2000 classic Dhadkan when Suniel Shetty, 63, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, 49, met at an event. Their playful camaraderie was still evident, with Shilpa pulling Suniel onto the red carpet, where they posed hand-in-hand. Fans couldn’t help but reminisce about their iconic characters, Dev and Anjali, as they wished for the two to reunite on screen.

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao

Zayed Khan and Amrita Rao recently met for a shoot.

Main Hoon Na fans were in for a nostalgic trip when Zayed Khan, 44, and Amrita Rao, 43, came together for a brand shoot recently. The duo immediately brought back memories of Lucky and Sanjana from the 2004 blockbuster. Zayed even sported a headband reminiscent of his character, sparking excitement and calls for a sequel to their story.

Anil Kapoor and Chunky Pandey

Chunky Pandey and Anil Kapoor met at Sonakshi Sinha's reception.

At Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding reception in June, Tezaab fans were thrilled to see Anil Kapoor, 67, and Chunky Panday, 62, reunite. Their on-screen brotherhood as Munna and Baban from the 1988 hit was palpable as the actors smiled for the cameras. Fans couldn’t help but wonder if a reprise of their partnership could be in the works.

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan.

Manisha Koirala, 54, and Kamal Haasan, 69, who have shared the screen in films like Aalavandhan (2001) and Mumbai Xpress (2005), rekindled their bond during a meeting in Mumbai. Koirala shared a picture of the two on social media, which was met with a flood of fan comments, calling for another collaboration between the two, especially after their iconic pairing in the 1998 film Indian.