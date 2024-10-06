Suniel Shetty's trendy new haircut has Tiger Shroff swooning, fans call him the hottest man in Bollywood. Watch

Suniel Shetty just unveiled a fresh new haircut that's creating quite the buzz on social media. At 63, this Bollywood star is proving that age is just a number with his trendy makeover. Fans are loving it, and his posts are absolutely blowing up with likes and comments. Suniel's bold new look is a fantastic inspiration for anyone who's been hesitant to embrace their grey hair—he's definitely proving that grey is the new cool. This transformation not only highlights his style but also shows how a simple haircut can completely change your look. So, if you've been thinking about a makeover, take a cue from Suniel Shetty and go for it! (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan gets a stylish makeover with trendy new haircut, fans say ‘this is the best he’s ever looked’ ) Suniel Shetty, at 63, showcases a trendy new haircut.(Instagram/@aalimhakim)

Suniel Shetty rocks trendy new haircut

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim recently took to Instagram to share a reel showcasing Suniel Shetty's fresh new haircut. He captioned the post, "One & Only," and it's easy to see why. Suniel looks incredibly cool in his trendy new haircut. It features nicely trimmed sides and stylish grey hair that's pulled back to create a voluminous bounce at the front. The combination gives him a youthful and energetic vibe that perfectly reflects his personality. Plus, his perfectly groomed beard complements the whole look, making him look as dashing as ever.

In the video, Suniel can be seen rocking an olive green T-shirt paired with classic blue denim jeans. He accessorised his look with a silver chain necklace, a silver bracelet on his wrist, a gold ring adorning his finger and a pair of stylish black sunglasses that made him look effortlessly cool.

What Tiger Shroff commented

His video quickly went viral on social media, garnering tons of likes and comments from his followers, who couldn't stop gushing over his chic look. Even Tiger Shroff couldn't resist himself and chimed in with a playful comment: "Sunil uncle 🔥😍." Anusha Dandekar also praised him, writing, "Damnnn Sir 🔥😍." One fan declared, "Hottest man in Bollywood," while another commented, "Who can say this man is 63?" And honestly, we couldn't agree more! Suniel's stylish transformation is proof that age is just a number.