Boman Irani: My trip to London with Shyam Benegal ji is among my fondest memories

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal, who passed away in Mumbai on December 23 at 90, was a pioneering figure in the parallel cinema movement of the 1970s and 1980s. Known for his realistic depictions of societal issues, Benegal’s work left a lasting impact on Indian cinema. Boman Irani and Shyam Benegal

Actor Boman Irani, who worked with him on the film Well Done Abba in 2009, shares that some of his life’s fondest memories have been with Benegal.

“I have never left a film set in my life sobbing. I did, from this one shamelessly. I had to be consoled. I knew I would never get such an experience again. I learnt a lot and found a wonderful man who was one of the greatest conversationalists that I know. I am not even exaggerating! From the design on a tile he could tell you where it originated from. He could talk about it at length. The knowledge that man had was beyond ordinary. He made his actors also feel special,” tells us the 65-years-old.

Well Done Abba made the rounds of several film festivals, including one that took place in London. Irani reveals that he made sure to travel with Benegal for it: “The festival had offered only one ticket for him because he was the director. I said ‘I am buying my own ticket, I want to just be on the same flight’. We sat together, and busked around London like two kids. I was like a pesky fan. That trip was special. We shopped together, walked around,” adding, “The last time I met him was at a wedding. He scolded me ‘where the hell is the script you have been writing?’ I would also bump into him on some or the other flight. He had one of the sweetest chuckle a grown man could have.”