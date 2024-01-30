Boman Irani gives impactful speech at Oxford, joins the likes of Shah Rukh Khan; fan says ‘Virus, you only can do this’

Boman Irani has now joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan by delivering an impactful speech at the Oxford University. The actor, known for playing Virus in the cult film 3 Idiots, had a remarkable week at the Indo-UK Summit with IIMUN where he engaged with 110 talented students from varied backgrounds. He was also felicitated at the event. Also read: Farah Khan shares video from Boman Irani's birthday, Abhishek Bachchan too joined celebrations Boman Irani at the Oxford University.

Boman Irani at Oxford

Sharing a few pictures from the Oxford University and expressing gratitude, Boman wrote on Instagram, “Oxford University, my last stop and last speech for the @iimunofficial summit tour. Grateful to Dr. Aditi. Lahiri for the felicitation and her gracious words. I repeat, kudos to @iimunofficial and @rishabhshah2012 for this most successful and inspiring event.”

A fan commented on his post, "This is truly incredible. So proud of you Boman Sir." Another said, “Great job.” One more said, “Virus, you only can do this.” A comment also read: “Boman, only you can do this. Kudos! Stay blessed with Ahura Mazda's choicest blessings.”

During his week-long tour of the summit, Boman also attended the flag-hoisting ceremony and spoke at the Indian High Commission during the Republic Day ceremony. Not only this, he also gave a speech at the British Parliament.

Boman Irani's work

Boman is now set to venture into direction. He will make his directorial debut with a project that he has himself written. He will also star in it.

Boman is known for his comic timing. One of his most popular roles is that of Viru "Virus" Sahastrabuddhe, the strict and controlling director of a prestigious college who only believes in a competitive cutthroat education system. Boman was recently seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. He played the role of an English teacher named Geetendar "Geetu" Gulati in the Rajkumar Hirani film. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

