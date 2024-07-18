Esha Gupta on being invited to UEFA Euro 2024 Finals: I was surrounded by all the fans and the emotions were high

Esha Gupta was the only Bollywood actor invited to the UEFA Euro 2024 Finals in Berlin’s Olympiastadion, where Spain took on England on Sunday. Speaking about her experience with us, Gupta shares, “It was a great. I’m glad that they invited all people who follow the sport or are amazing athletes in their own field. They called me in the capacity of a Bollywood actor but someone who knows the sport, which makes it even better as I was surrounded by all the fans and the emotions were high.” Esha Gupta at Euro 2024

Counting the event as a significant opportunity for the film industry, Gupta remarks, “Firstly, the fact that the world recognises our film industry is commendable. Secondly, I’m honoured they invited me and I was representing the industry as someone who knows the game, not just as a celebrity. Which is a good representation and we get the respect.”

Having a keen interest in football for many years, Gupta also had the chance to meet esteemed personalities during her time there. “I met Sami Khedira, one of the legends in football, a great person. We also met Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, he’s one of the World champions in Ski, absolutely amazing he is. We all exchanged great stories and heard about each other experiences. They were really nice and humble guys,” she notes.

In a moment shared on her social media, Gupta delighted her niece by interacting with the boy band Elevator Boys. “I was glad I met them as my niece was the happiest because she is their fan. They are all such nice sweet boys and talented. We were all together and they asked me for a TikTok. They are Germans and unfortunately Germany wasn’t in the finals, but they were supporting Spain with me.”

Regarding the thrilling final match between Spain and England, Gupta expresses, “Spain has been the favourite of everyone this year as they played really well. Also, it’s my second home. The emotions were very high.” She vividly recalls the intense atmosphere, “Imagine being the few wearing the red while everyone is in white. I think the England fans were ready to just fight. The amount of police that entered the stadium when England also scored and we were 1-1 was crazy. I’ve never seen that in my life and I don’t even remember the amount of football matches I’ve attended in my life but this was insane experience,” adding, “I, of course, cried and yelled. My voice is gone.”

When asked about her passion for sports, including football, Gupta reveals, “I truly love sports.” “Athletes are real stars to me. The kind of dedication, mental and physical strength you need is truly extraordinary and it inspires me,” she ends.