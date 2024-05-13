Esha Gupta reveals she froze her eggs in 2017 'when it was really expensive'; talks about surrogacy and IVF

Like many famous women, Esha Gupta decided to take matters into her own hands when it came to her fertility and motherhood. In a new interview with ETimes, Esha opened up about freezing her eggs. The actor also spoke about love, marriage and having children with her boyfriend, Spanish-entrepreneur Manuel Campos Guallar. Also read: Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs during Quantico shoot, took injections for over a month Esha Gupta froze her eggs in 2017, when she was single.

‘I was very smart’

She said, “I did my freezing in 2017, before I met Manuel. I was very smart. I was single for almost 3 and half years before I met Manuel (in 2019). I met him by chance, not even in his country or my country. Since then we both knew that we were getting into a relationship and not dating. You're not at that age to date. We were very clear that if it goes well, our end goal is marriage. We want to get married; we want to have kids. I've always loved babies a lot. Manuel knows that; he's ready (to be a father), and he's prepared.”

'I just want to marry him because of kids'

The actor said, "I did the freezing at that time when in India it was really expensive. But I was certain that when it comes to health – anything. These (the eggs) are my kids. I'd rather freeze them when I'm healthy. If I weren't an actor, I would have already had three kids by now for sure, I've always wanted kids, so I think I would have had three... he (Manuel) is okay with surrogacy which many might have a problem with. He is even okay with adoption – something I told him that we might. So, I'm not stressed when we get married... I keep telling Manuel, I want the baby to have his eyes and my skin colour. I just want to marry him because of kids..."

It was Esha's aunt that suggested the actor, who made her acting debut with the crime thriller Jannat 2 (2012), freeze her eggs when she is healthy. Esha further said that when she and Manuel marry, they will have children either via 'IVF or surrogacy depending on when they get married and what her body is going through'. The two have been together for almost five years now.