Priyanka Chopra says she froze her eggs during Quantico shoot, took injections for over a month: ‘It’s expensive’

Priyanka Chopra recently talked about her decision to freeze her eggs in her 30s. She said she was filming for her TV show Quantico when she decided to undergo the process which required her to take injections for over a month. She recalled how painful and expensive it was. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares how she ‘shut down’ when Malti was being born Priyanka Chopra had her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra dated singer Nick Jonas and they got married in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas last year, via a surrogate. Malti was born in the US.

In a recent podcast, Priyanka narrated the process of freezing her eggs. She said on UnWrapped Podcast, "When I was in my early 30s, I decided to do it. I was filming Quantico at that time. It is painful, you have to give yourself injections over a month. You have hormonal ups and downs. It makes you feel insane. You feel bloated.”

“I was filming at that time but I just wanted to do it for myself. It’s expensive, so you should save for it. It’s not the easiest thing to do but I do advocate it for working women, single women or those who want to have kids but aren’t sure about it,” Priyanka added. She also said, for her, she had understood that she had to ‘get ahead of a potential problem’ as she was in her 30s. “I wanted to be able to have a part of me living on to this world when I leave,” she also pointed out and revealed that she discussed it with her mother Madhu Chopra who is an obstetrician-gynaecologist. “Who knows when will I be able to marry the person with whom I want to have children? I want to have children as God has given me and my body the ability to do it,” the actor reasoned.

This is not the first time that Priyanka talked about freezing her eggs. In fact, in a previous interview, she also talked about the criticism she had faced for having her child with the help of surrogacy. She said it was painful for her when others accused her of ‘renting a womb’ for her child. Priyanka and Nick had not revealed the face of their child for over a year after she was born.

Priyanka's latest outing is Citadel, which just released. It has received mixed reactions from fans and critics as the Hindustan Times review called Priyanka the best thing about the spy-thriller series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON