Kashmera Shah wants to welcome Govinda with open arms: He might have been angry at Krushna, but he is not angry at Arti

Arti Singh’s upcoming wedding nuptials are expected to be a big affair with lots of music, hoopla as well as dance revelry. And family reunion with actor Govinda expected to attend the wedding. Actor Kashmera Shah says she is also looking forward to meeting her ‘father-in-law’ at her sister-in-law’s wedding. Arti Singh will get married on April 25

For the unversed, Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s rift has been out in the public for years now. But Abhishek’s wife Kashmera says the wedding will be a moment to look beyond the bitter feelings.

“He might have been angry at us, but he is not angry at Arti. And it is not Krushna’s wedding. If he was not coming for our wedding, we would have understood as he is upset with us. But it is Arti and she really wants him there,” Shah tells us, adding, “I would request him to come as it is Arti, and not take our anger out on her”.

“It’s a happy occasion for the family, and we will welcome him with our open arms. I am his daughter in law. I will be meeting my father in law at the wedding, and will greet him by touching his feet,” she shares, further saying, “Arti has nothing to do with what ensued between us. These things happen in a family, but that does not mean that we don’t love each other”.

Here, Shah exclaims, “The wedding might turn out to be a reunion of the family everyone is waiting for so long”.

Arti will get married to businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai. Shah recently hosted a bridal shower for Arti as well.

“It was an impromptu thing when I decided to do something special for her. We all are very emotional at the moment because we all have been waiting for this day for so long. Krushna is feeling like a father because she has been more like a daughter to him. But we are sure that Dipak is the right person for her and she will be happy with him,” she says, sharing that the wedding festivities will be a grand affair, with an intimate wedding followed by more personal ‘pheras’.

We also reached out to Govinda and his wife Sunita for a comment on the same. While Govinda didn’t respond to our text, Sunita responded saying, “No comments”.