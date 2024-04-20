Bride-to-be Arti Singh celebrates bridal shower with brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. See pics

Arti Singh cannot contain her excitement as she keeps posting videos and pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations on social media. The actor had a family reunion as her brother Krushna Abhishek and cousin Ragini Khanna attended her bridal shower. Arti posed with Krushna, Ragini and other family members. (Also read: Arti Singh says she was often asked to step aside so 'stars' of her family could get clicked) Arti Singh celebrated her bridal shower with Krushna Abhishek and Kashmeera Shah.

Arti Singh beams with joy at bridal shower

Arti wore a blue glittery mini dress on her bridal shower while dancing with family members. Arti looked happy as she wore a sash that read ‘bride-to-be’, paired with a crown. In a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Arti is seen posing for the cameras outside her house. In another inside video from the family bash, she is seen dancing with sister Ragini and her nephew. In other pictures shared by Arti, Krushna, Ragini and Kashmera Shah and the family is seen posing and greeting the bride-to-be. Among the close friends, Bakhtiyaar Irani and Tanaaz Irani also came for the in-house party.

Govinda to attend Arti Singh's wedding

In a recent interview with Times of India, Arti Singh revealed that Govinda would also be attending her wedding. She said, “This wedding is going to be full of love because the entire family will come under one roof. They all will be there to bless me. Govinda mama, is very happy seeing me happy. It makes me very happy. I just know that he’s (Govinda) coming to give his blessings to me and I’m very happy about it. He’s was very happy. He’s my Chi Chi mama he was very happy.” Govinda is Arti and Krushna's maternal uncle.

For the unversed Govinda and Krushna were not in good terms as the latter often joked about not getting help from his uncle in his comedy shows. While reacting to Krushna's public apology on Maniesh Paul's show, Govinda had said, “For you and Arti, you are the kids of my favourite sister. I’ve got so much love from her. You were not able to get that love, I feel very sad about that. But, I’m not like that. Don’t let my behaviour be the reason for your sadness. You don’t either (let yourself be the reason for anyone’s sadness). You are always forgiven. Please releax. (I have) no problem with you. May God bless you, and keep working hard.”