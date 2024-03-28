Govinda enters politics again after saying it was full of 'deception'. Here's what he said in 2007

Govinda has once again returned to active politics ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The actor, who has been part of several popular movies in the 1990s and 2000s, joined Shiv Sena on Thursday. He was welcomed into the party by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, the Hero No. 1 actor had once gone on record to say that Indian politics was all about ‘deception’. (Also read: Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West) Govinda, who joined Shiv Sena recently once said that politics was full of 'deception'

Govinda once termed politics as deceptive

Govinda was elected to the Lok Sabha as a Indian National Congress candidate after winning by 50,000 votes. After working in the party as a Member of Parliament, he expressed his disinterest towards political life.

In a 2007 interview to Hindustan Times, the actor said, “I'm like water. My temperature depends on the atmosphere. Things around me had become so volatile, I couldn't function properly. In Indian politics, deception seems a by-word. I'll have none of that. From now on, I want to be a part of only those factions that believe in decency and hard work. That applies to both cinema and politics. I've severed all relations with undesirable elements. I met Sonia (Gandhi) ji and told her I want to work towards improving my own constituency. Now, I find the clouds around me dispersing. I want to get as close to nature as possible.”

When Govinda decided to quit Indian politics

When the actor decided to take a sabbatical from his political career, he was quizzed about his return. Govinda, while reacting to the same stated that, “Politics was never in our blood and in our family. I will never return to it.”

Govinda was last seen in Rangeela Raja. He is known for his iconic roles in movies like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Partner and Bhagam Bhaag. The actor made his screen debut with Love 86 and has had a Bollywood career over three decades.

