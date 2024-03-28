 Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Govinda joins Eknath Shinde's Sena, likely to contest from Mumbai North West

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Yogesh Naik
Mar 28, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Govinda joined Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and called it the 'blessing of God'. "I thought I would not enter politics again," the actor said.

Bollywood actor Govinda joined Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena on Thursday adding a splash of glamour to the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra. Govinda is likely to be fielded from Mumbai North West as he makes a comeback to politics after a hiatus. Govinda, in 2004, contested from Mumbai North Lok Sabha on a Congress ticket and earned the moniker of a giant-slayer as he defeated BJP's Ram Naik. Later, he resigned from the party and took a break from politics altogether.

"I am joining Shiv Sena and it is a blessing of God. I thought I would not enter politics again," Govinda said as he was officially inducted into the party by Eknath Shinde. On Mumbai under Eknath Shinde, Govinda said the city looks cleaner and better now. Govinda's parents, the actor said, had a good relationship with Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Speculations that Govinda might be interested in his second innings in politics started doing the rounds after he met Eknath Shinde last week. On Thursday morning, Sena leader Krishna Hedge met the actor at the latter's residence in Juhu.

While Govinda skirted questions on contesting in the Lok Sabha election, Eknath Shinde said the actor's joining the party comes with no rider.

 

 

