Republic Day Special: Celebrate India, one bite at a time with dining offers and tricolour menus

This Republic Day, let your taste buds join in the celebration! Delhi's vibrant food scene is gearing up to celebrate with exclusive dining offers, tasty brunches, and tricolour-inspired delicacies. Whether you’re in the mood for an indulgent buffet or a creative tasting menu, these hotspots promise to make your Republic Day feast truly memorable. Republic Day offers around India

Flavours of India

Celebrate the flavours of India with a specially curated menu that showcases regional and desi delicacies. The menu combines special tricolour-themed dishes such as tricolour stuffed paranthas, assorted pakoras, and tricolour burfi. Guests can also indulge in Indian delicacies from different regions, including Lucknawi Tundey Kebab, Amritsari Chorley Kulche, Hyderabadi Biryani, Kashmiri Pulao, Panchratan Rajasthani Daal, and Sultanpuri Paneer. The menu also includes desserts like Faluda Kulfi and Gulab Jamuns for those craving sweets.

Location: The Tivoli, Chattarpur Mandir Road, Delhi

Price for two: ₹2,500

Date: January 26th - February 3rd

A special discount for Army personnel

Enjoy a 26% discount exclusively on their unique tri-colour dishes such as pizza, sizzler, chicken tikka and others, carefully crafted to reflect the colours of the Indian flag.

Location: Bon Mama Cafe, Sector 70, Gurugram

Price for two: ₹1,200

Date: January 26th

The diversity of the nation

Enjoy the culinary journey through India's rich heritage with a menu that celebrates the country's favourite delicacies, adorned with a special tricolour touch including Kashmiri Roganjosh, Hyderabadi Haleem, Goan Fish Curry, and Bengali Egg Biryani.

Location: Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram

Price for two: ₹9,100

Date: January 26th

Tricolour in a jar

Indulge in their exclusive tricolour pudding in a jar that represents the vibrant colours of the national flag. In addition to this, they are also offering a 20% discount to all Armed Forces and police personnel as a token of gratitude.

Location: Cafe Delhi Heights (all outlets)

Price for two: ₹1,500

Date: January 26th

Fusion of flavours

Enjoy a special Republic Day Brunch offering a fusion of flavours nationwide. The brunch menu includes regional delicacies such as ghosht nihari, murgh korma do din ki daal, aloo bukhara kofta. Beverages also include traditional drinks such as Lassi, Aam Panna, and Masala Chai, and refreshing mocktails will be on offer.

Location: Mosaic, Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida

Price for two: ₹1,976

Date: January 26th

Poolside celebrations

Start your Republic Day festivities with a festive poolside brunch. Enjoy a sumptuous buffet filled with seasonal favourites, complemented by live music, fun games, and family-friendly activities. The buffet includes dishes like Trio Flavoured Yoghurts (mango, strawberry, or blueberry), spiced, or sweetened variations, Trio Pasta Salad, A salad made using three types of pasta (penne, fusilli, and macaroni), Trio Cous-Cous Salad with different dressings (lemon vinaigrette, yoghurt-based dressing), Trio Paneer Tikka Shashlik (Live Weber Grill), Trio Pannacotta and Trio Cake.

Location: Karma Lakelands, Gurugram

Price for two: ₹3,000

Date: January 26th

A unity-themed brunch

Embrace the essence of unity in diversity as you indulge in an exquisite spread of regional Indian delicacies crafted by Chef Anuj Kapoor. The themed brunch will have options like Gorkha Thupka with a choice of protein (Chicken, Tofu, Fish Balls), choice of carbohydrates, choice of vegetables, choice of toppings, Live Chicken Satay, Live Tri coloured Vegetable Satay, Live Beetroot & Spinach Mini Burgers and Chicken Burgers, Railway Mutton Curry, Millet/Ragi Fruit Tart and more.

Location: Radisson Blu, Greater Noida

Price for two: ₹4,000

Date: January 26th

Thali celebrates India’s heritage

Embark on a culinary journey across India with the exclusive Bharat Utsav Thali Menu, which offers the diverse flavours of the country. The menu includes delicacies like Crispy Spinach and quinoa Bhel, Chaach, bhati ka Chimichurri Paneer, Gujarati Aloo Tamatar Rasasa, Sindhi Khatti Dal with Pakwan, and Mandua Ki Roti with palak poori, among many other dishes.

Location: Litchi Bistro, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

Price for two: ₹1,200

Date: January 26th - January 30th

A taste of Northeast India

Celebrate the flavours of Northeast India with ‘The Northeastern Spice Trail Food Festival,' which showcases the rich and diverse flavours of the seven sister states of India. The festival menu includes an array of traditional dishes, such as Eromba, a classic Manipuri dish with fermented fish and vegetables; Duck Dry Fry; Chicken with Dry Yam; Lai Xaak Gahori; Ahomiya Mutton; Chicken Raja Mircha Curry; and many more delicacies.

Location: Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, all outlets

Price for two: ₹1,500

Date: Ongoing

A patriotic offer

Indulge in a culinary celebration for a Republic Day Lunch and Dinner Buffet with a special 26% discount on your bill. Experience a delectable spread featuring Indian favourites, international classics, and signature dishes.

Location: Cafe Pride, Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹2,000

Date: January 26th

A tribute to our heroes

Enjoy a special brunch that offers Army personnel a 50% discount by presenting a valid ID. This offer is a token of appreciation for their service and dedication to the nation. Guests can enjoy various dishes while soaking in the lively tunes.

Location: Red Brick Room, Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

Price for two: ₹2,500

Date: January 26th

A flavourscape of India

Experience a sumptuous spread that showcases the vibrant and varied tastes of the nation. From the coastal treasures of the Konkan belt to the mountain delicacies of the Himalayas, this lunch buffet captures the essence of Indian cuisine. Whether you crave the smoky spices of the North, the tangy flavours of the South, or the sweet treats from the East, there’s something for everyone.

Location: Hornby’s Pavilion, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Price for two: ₹5,500

Date: January 26th

A Japanese delight

Treat yourself to a thoughtfully curated menu featuring innovative Japanese dishes and decadent desserts. Savour the signature Chicken Katsu, paired perfectly with the Natsukashii mocktail.

Location: Megumi, Bandra, Mumbai

Price for two: ₹3,500

Date: January 26th

Savoury and sweet

Experience the essence of India this Republic Day with a specially curated brunch that showcases the rich and diverse flavours of our nation. Begin with the aromatic Kesar Badami Murg Shorba, and savour appetizers like Smoky Beetroot Lamb Galouti, and Makhamali Makaha Subz. The highlight of the main course is the Carving Station, featuring Masala Mutton Raan, pair it with a selection of sides and accompaniments. End the brunch on a sweet note with traditional Indian desserts such as vibrant Tiranga Bar and the crunch of Gulab Ki Gazak.

Location: Feast, Bund Garden Hotel, Sheraton Grand, Pune

Price for two: ₹2,500

Date: January 26th

From around the country

Enjoy a multitude of sumptuous specials and authentic preparations garnished with patriotism at the Republic Day Brunch. Executive Chef Tamoghna Chakrabarty and his team have curated a buffet, presenting a diverse array of the best in Indian cuisine from all 28 states of India. From Punjab's Makkey Ki Roti with Sarson Ka Saag to Tamil Nadu's Chettinad Chicken Varutha Curry, Bihar’s Champaaran Gosht, Lucknow's Gosht Biryani, and Delhi's iconic Chaat – this spread promises a flavorful journey across India on your plate

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton, Brookfield, Bengaluru

Price for two: ₹2,500

Date: January 26th